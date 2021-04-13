Why Christina Aguilera Has a "Hard Time" Looking at Photos From the Early Stages of Her Career

Watch : Christina Aguilera Explains "Deep Meaning" of "Reflection"

Ever since she was a kid, Christina Aguilera has taken the music industry by storm.

The singer appeared on Star Search at age 9 and went on to join the cast of The All New Mickey Mouse Club as a teen. And before she'd even turned 20, she'd signed a deal with RCA Records, landed a job with Disney to record "Reflection" for Mulan, released her self-titled album and won a Best New Artist Grammy.

Still, living in the limelight wasn't easy. In a new interview with Health, the artist, now 40, looked back at the early days of her career and how she felt insecure about her body.

"I think we all have our good days and our bad days in how we feel about ourselves," she told the magazine. "Entering this business, I hated being super skinny. Once I turned 21, I started filling out a little bit, and I was loving my new curves. I appreciated having a booty. I've always said that women are way more interesting to look at than men! I have a hard time looking at the early pictures of myself because I remember feeling so insecure."