Moby Once Again Addresses Natalie Portman Dating Controversy

Watch : Tyler Henry Connects Moby With His Late Father

Remember back in 2019 when Moby claimed in his memoir that he and Natalie Portman briefly dated? Meanwhile, she described it as "a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school." Well, two years later, that ordeal has been brought up once again.

In a new interview with The Guardian, he spoke cryptically about the situation when faced with questions like "Why did he write about Portman?" and "Does he regret his behavior or at least recognize her rather less rosy description of their interaction?" from his interviewer.

"A part of me wishes I could spend the next two hours deconstructing the whole thing," he told the newspaper, "but there's levels of complexity and nuance that I really can't go into."

He also noted he "took refuge" in his ignorance and avoided reading the press. "Obviously it became hard to ignore, especially when I had the tabloids camped outside my door," he told The Guardian, "But I guess I realized that if everyone in the world hates me I can still wake up in my same comfortable bed every morning and go hiking."

As for his regrets? Well... "There is a part of me in hindsight that wishes I hadn't written the book," he admitted before adding, "But then, sales figures indicate that not that many people actually read it."