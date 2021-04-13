Prince PhilipKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

American Idol Fans Shocked After Wyatt Pike Suddenly Drops Out of Competition

Why did contestant Wyatt Pike leave American Idol? That's the question viewers are asking after the singer suddenly dropped out of the competition series with no explanation.

Dim the lights, we have an American Idol mystery to solve.

On the April 12 episode of the singing competition series, Ryan Seacrest made a shocking announcement about contestant Wyatt Pike. "Before we get to the results, I have to tell you that finalist Wyatt Pike will not be competing in the competition," the host said of the singer, who made it into the top 12. "He had to drop out, but we wish him the very best."

While Wyatt has yet to speak out about his exit, the artist's recent social media post appears to offer a clue. On April 7, days before his departure from Idol was announced on the live show, Wyatt posted photos to Instagram from Park City, Utah, his hometown. "Something to feel this through: home," he captioned his post. "Thankful for the rollercoaster I'm on today."

After seeing the post last week, one fan immediately commented, "Praying this means you are just missing home and you weren't voted off." In response, Wyatt wrote, "You nailed it! I don't know the results yet! :)"

Wyatt's comment was posted six days ago, so it appears things might have changed since then.

After his exit was announced, fans flooded Wyatt's Instagram comments, with many asking, "WHY DID YOU DROP OUT OF AMERICAN IDOL." Another fan also commented, "What. Hope you're okay!!!!"

Eric McCandless/ABC

Before his exit, Wyatt appeared on the pre-taped April 11 episode of Idol, during which he sang Kings Of Leon's "Use Somebody" for his top 16 performance. In early April, Wyatt gave another standout performance alongside singer-songwriter Ben Rector

"A genuine pleasure trying to keep up with @WyattPike on Brand New," Ben tweeted on April 4. "He is real kind and also the real deal."

E! News has reached out to ABC for comment.

