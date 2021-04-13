See Every Photo From Khloe Kardashian's Extravagant Birthday Celebration for True Thompson

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable New Pic of True Thompson

True Thompson is officially a 3 year old!

Believe it or not, Monday, April 12 marked Tu-Tu's third birthday, a bittersweet moment that Khloe Kardashian was "not ready" for. The reality star wrote on Instagram that she's having a hard time accepting her baby is, well, no longer a baby.

"I almost cry every time I call you 'Baby True' and you correct me. You say in the sweetest voice 'I'm not a baby! I'm a big girl!'" she reflected. "I'm not ready for you to be a big girl but you must know, No matter what age you are, You will always be my Baby True."

Khloe expressed awe in how much her life has changed since giving birth to her and Tristan Thompson's daughter, writing, "Watching you grow up has been one of my greatest honors. Seeing life through your eyes is something so special. It's something magical. I will cherish every moment I have with you forever. You are every dream I've ever had of becoming a mommy come True. Thank you for choosing me! God, thank you for blessing me with my angel."