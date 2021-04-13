Bailee Madison Goes Full Cowboy in the Trailer For A Cinderella Story: Starstruck

A new Cinderella Story is coming, and it's taking a few cues from a few other iconic teen movies, too.
Bailee Madison is starring in a brand new movie called A Cinderella Story: Starstruck—the sixth in the iconic Cinderella Story franchise—as a small-town farm girl named Finley who longs for something bigger. She gets her chance to make it happen when a Hollywood film crew comes to her small Idaho town to shoot a movie, starring hot young actor Jackson Stone (Michael Evans Behling).
Finley has the chance to try out for a role, but of course her audition goes horribly (and muddily) wrong, which leads her to pull a She's the Man and disguise herself as a cowboy named Huck. Based on this adorable trailer, that plan goes oddly well, though she has to watch out for her evil stepmother (April Telek) and her evil step-siblings Saffron (Lillian Doucet-Roche) and Kale (Richard Harmon).
Madison gets to follow in the footsteps of Hilary Duff, Selena Gomez, Lucy Hale, Sofia Carson and Laura Marano as the Cinderella in A Cinderella Story, 17 years after the first movie was released.
2004's A Cinderella Story starred Duff as a waitress who fell for her hot, popular pen pal (Chad Michael Murray). In 2008's Another Cinderella Story, Gomez played a dancer who was swept off her feet by a famous pop star (Drew Seeley). 2011's Once Upon a Song starred Hale as an aspiring singer who wooed the son of a record producer (Freddie Stroma), while in 2016, Carson played a mechanic and aspiring actress who impressed the lead of a musical (Thomas Law) in If the Shoe Fits. Finally, in 2019's holiday-themed Christmas Wish, Marano was an aspiring songwriter who worked at a Christmas park and fell in love with the secret Santa/son of a billionaire (Gregg Sulkin).
The new movie comes from writer and director Michelle Johnston, who wrote Christmas Wish a directed both Christmas Wish and If the Shoe Fits. Dylan Sellers also returns as producer for the sixth time.
The film does not yet have a premiere date, but look for it this summer on Digital from Warner Bros Home Entertainment.