Willie Geist Looks Back on His Most Revealing Sunday TODAY Sit-Downs

Willie Geist is a man of many talents.
For starters, he can get up at the crack of dawn to be part of the top-rated news program, Morning Joe. But after the sun rises, the Today show veteran can easily fill in as co-host with Hoda Kotb or Jenna Bush Hager and end the night doing a shot-ski with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.
But for the past five years, there is one special project Willie has continued to build from the ground up. In fact, he's ready to celebrate a major milestone this weekend.
On April 18, Willie will mark five years of hosting Sunday TODAY, a program that continues to spotlight celebrities in a whole new way. Thanks to the "Sunday Sit-Down," Hollywood's biggest stars have been able to open up about their personal and professional life in a comfortable, slow-paced setting you don't always see on the small screen.
"The more time you can spend with somebody, the more of a relationship you develop with the person if you don't already have one, the more trust you build with the person or the more interesting the interview becomes," Willie exclusively shared with E! News. "We ask for an hour. Sometimes we go longer, sometimes it's 45 minutes based on somebody's schedule, but if I don't know the person already, that gives me that trust and shows them I'm prepared and I respect their time and I respect their work and, hopefully, I'm asking questions they haven't been asked before and making them think and reflect."
Before the coronavirus pandemic, Willie would travel to a celebrity's home or office to chat. In fact, he would happily visit a bar if his guests, like Ryan Reynolds and Bryan Cranston, were launching a new beverage.
And while many interviews have now moved to Zoom, Willie still has a way of making guests feel at home. On Sunday, April 11, Oscar-nominated actress Amanda Seyfried, who prefers a "normal" and "low-key family life," shared a rare glimpse of her infant son, who made a surprise on-camera cameo.
But perhaps what viewers respect most is that Willie isn't focused on making headlines. While speaking to E! News, the morning show host said he simply strives for "deeper storytelling" and a program that is "uplifting, but not cheesy."
"We're a reminder of the power of humanity and all the good that is out there," he shared. "We try to stay hopeful."
And like viewers watching across the country, Willie is a fan of many of the people he interviews. What often comes next is TV magic.
Whether driving around the Hamptons with Ina Garten or playing with tools alongside Chip Gaines, Willie has had a few "pinch me" moments in the last five years. As he prepares to celebrate the five-year anniversary of Sunday TODAY, Willie took a trip down memory lane to reflect on some of his favorite interviews. Keep scrolling to see the "Sunday Sit-Downs" he won't forget.
Sunday TODAY airs Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. on NBC.
