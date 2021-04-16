Jlo & ArodPrince PhilipKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Willie Geist Looks Back on His Most Revealing Sunday TODAY Sit-Downs

As Willie Geist prepared to celebrate five years of Sunday TODAY, the TV host looked back on his most memorable interviews with Ina Garten, Joanna Gaines, Dolly Parton and more.

Watch: Willie Geist Wants Jay-Z & Beyonce on "Sunday Today"

Willie Geist is a man of many talents.

For starters, he can get up at the crack of dawn to be part of the top-rated news program, Morning Joe. But after the sun rises, the Today show veteran can easily fill in as co-host with Hoda Kotb or Jenna Bush Hager and end the night doing a shot-ski with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.

But for the past five years, there is one special project Willie has continued to build from the ground up. In fact, he's ready to celebrate a major milestone this weekend.

On April 18, Willie will mark five years of hosting Sunday TODAY, a program that continues to spotlight celebrities in a whole new way. Thanks to the "Sunday Sit-Down," Hollywood's biggest stars have been able to open up about their personal and professional life in a comfortable, slow-paced setting you don't always see on the small screen.

"The more time you can spend with somebody, the more of a relationship you develop with the person if you don't already have one, the more trust you build with the person or the more interesting the interview becomes," Willie exclusively shared with E! News. "We ask for an hour. Sometimes we go longer, sometimes it's 45 minutes based on somebody's schedule, but if I don't know the person already, that gives me that trust and shows them I'm prepared and I respect their time and I respect their work and, hopefully, I'm asking questions they haven't been asked before and making them think and reflect."

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Willie would travel to a celebrity's home or office to chat. In fact, he would happily visit a bar if his guests, like Ryan Reynolds and Bryan Cranston, were launching a new beverage.

And while many interviews have now moved to Zoom, Willie still has a way of making guests feel at home. On Sunday, April 11, Oscar-nominated actress Amanda Seyfried, who prefers a "normal" and "low-key family life," shared a rare glimpse of her infant son, who made a surprise on-camera cameo

But perhaps what viewers respect most is that Willie isn't focused on making headlines. While speaking to E! News, the morning show host said he simply strives for "deeper storytelling" and a program that is "uplifting, but not cheesy."

"We're a reminder of the power of humanity and all the good that is out there," he shared. "We try to stay hopeful."

And like viewers watching across the country, Willie is a fan of many of the people he interviews. What often comes next is TV magic.

Whether driving around the Hamptons with Ina Garten or playing with tools alongside Chip Gaines, Willie has had a few "pinch me" moments in the last five years. As he prepares to celebrate the five-year anniversary of Sunday TODAY, Willie took a trip down memory lane to reflect on some of his favorite interviews. Keep scrolling to see the "Sunday Sit-Downs" he won't forget.

NBC News/Mike Smith
Ina Garten

"There are a rare few guests who have been on twice but Ina is one of them," Willie gushed. "The first time, I went to her house in the Hamptons and parked in her driveway and walked in. We were both wearing denim, which I thought was a good matching look for us. We were in that big kitchen everyone knows and has seen on TV for years and years and we cooked. We sat at her table and ate lunch and then she said, ‘Let's go for a ride to the beach.'"

The Sunday TODAY host continued, "So we hopped in her Cooper with the top down. She put on a huge floppy hat and there I was riding shotgun with Ina Garten. We were driving to the beach and there was a man jogging. She honked and waved and sure enough, it was Jeffrey [Garten]. Boy, I really got the full Ina Garten experience."

NBC News/Mike Smith
David Letterman

"David Letterman was so cool. We live 10—15 miles away from each other and he goes to the same bait and tackle shop I go to in Westchester County, New York," Willie shared. "We knew he liked to go fly fishing so we asked if he would come stand in a stream with me and I was surprised when he said, ‘Yes, I'll meet you in the stream. Let's go talk.'"

Instagram
Chip & Joanna Gaines

"We must have sat for two hours and talked and then Chip went, ‘Hey! Want to go break some stuff?' So he gave me a hammer and we had a hammer throwing contest and Joanna is standing there with her cup of coffee going, ‘God, you guys are such idiots' and she's right," Willie recalled while laughing. "I just love them as people. I love their show and I love what they do, but they're such genuinely good people."

NBC News/Mike Smith
Ryan Reynolds

"Ryan Reynolds has a line of gin called Aviation, so when we did that interview, we said let's do it in a bar," Willie shared. "So he mixed up some drinks and we talked about it. Bryan Cranston had a line of Mezcal a couple of months ago. It feels like every celebrity has a line of booze and we're always happy to indulge and tip up a glass before we get going."

NBC News/Sunday TODAY
Al Pacino

Before the pandemic, Willie would travel across the country to meet with Hollywood's biggest names. As he recalled to E! News, "You might see Al Pacino doing an interview with us that you've never seen him do before where the two of us are driving around Beverly Hills with the top down in a 1974 Cadillac." The hope is to travel again soon. 

Instagram
Leslie Odom Jr.

If you ask Willie to share one of his most special interviews, it has to be his very first sit-down for Sunday TODAY with this Oscar-nominated star. "It was the first interview we ever did in April 2016," Willie recalled. "It was the height of Hamilton mania and the fact that we got Leslie Odom Jr. to do our first show on an unproven show will always be so meaningful to me and he will always hold a special place in my heart and I'm so happy that he's gone on to such big things. I was such a fan of the show and I listened to the album all the time."

Instagram
Dolly Parton

"Dolly Parton is a great hero of mine. I had the opportunity to interview her a couple of times and have gone down to Dollywood and be invited again," Willie shared. "Those are the pinch me moments. The people who you grew up loving and listening to their music and now, here you are, being invited into their world and to be able to ask them about their lives and career blows your mind."

Instagram
Bill Murray

"As a guy who grew up loving Caddy Shack and Ghostbusters, the chance to sit down with Bill Murray—a guy who doesn't do a ton of interviews—that was really special, especially when you consider he doesn't have a publicist. You just call a 1-800 message for Bill and if he wants to call you back, he will," Willie recalled. "He didn't actually call us back. He came into the Today show for an interview with Savannah Guthrie and while in the green room, he casually told our bookers, ‘I want to do that Willie Geist show.'"

NBC News/Mike Smith
Jerry Seinfeld

"Time is one way to put people at ease because they don't feel pushed and stressed, but the setting is important too," Willie explained. "We interviewed Jerry Seinfeld on the stage at the Beacon Theatre—his home away from home and where he goes to do his stand up." 

Sunday TODAY airs Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family) 

