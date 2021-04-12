Go Inside Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Wife Lauren's "Dream" Baby Shower

Watch : Mike & Lauren Sorrentino Reveal Sex of Baby Situation

With just weeks to go in Lauren Sorrentino's pregnancy, the countdown to meeting Baby Situation is officially on!

Over the weekend, Jersey Shore star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and wife Lauren hosted a lavish celebration in honor of their baby boy on the way.

"It was an absolute dream showering baby sitch this weekend!" the longtime couple tells E! News. "We felt so much love being surrounded by our family and friends. We are so very blessed and can't wait to begin this new chapter as parents!"

In photos exclusive to E! News, which can be seen below, the couple decked out their New Jersey home with a blue, gold and creme-colored balloon arch and a massive, illuminated installment that read "Baby Sitch," a nod to the MTV reality star's signature nickname.

The baby blue theme was also incorporated into Mike and Lauren's gorgeous tablescape, made complete with fresh floral arrangements and rustic chic accents.