Can DJ Get the Girl With a Unicorn in Sunglasses? Young Rock Shoots for a 2nd Chance in Sneak Peek

Teen Dwayne Johnson tries to woo back his girlfriend with a special present in a sneak peek at the April 13 episode of Young Rock, but he may still be in some hot water.

Watch: "Young Rock" Exclusive Sneak Peek

Sometimes, all a girl wants is an animal wearing sunglasses. 

Most girls are also big fans of not being bailed on, but if a person happens to bail on a girl, the best apology gift might just be an animal wearing sunglasses. That's what teenage DJ (Bradley Constant) discovers in this exclusive clip from Young Rock as he tries to make it up to "Fine Ass Karen" (Lexie Duncan) for screwing up. 

When he reaches into his backpack and pulls out a stuffed, shade-wearing unicorn, the look on her face tells you all you need to know about his chances of a second chance. 

"I love animals wearing sunglasses," she tells him. 

"I know," he says. "You told me when we watched The Tonight Show together on the phone." 

Ah, teen dating in the '80s. 

The apology unicorn works, but Karen's turning the tables in a way DJ is clearly not super comfortable with. She invites herself over for dinner on Friday, with plans to meet both of his parents. 

Spring 2021 TV Premiere Dates

The unfortunate part of this plan is that DJ has been lying to Karen about having a rich family, and she's about to discover the truth. Maybe this time he should try for an elephant instead of a unicorn, or maybe she'll understand and be totally cool with it. Only time will tell! 

Elsewhere in "My Baby Only Drinks the Good Stuff," things are going south for 2032 presidential candidate Dwayne Johnson as he tackles an emerging public relations crisis. 

