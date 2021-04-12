Sebastian Stan Starts the Week Off With a NSFW Photo of His Bare Butt

Sebastian Stan is giving his Instagram followers a boost on this fine Monday afternoon.
Even though the Sunday scaries were in full-effect the day before, those feelings of dread for the week ahead were assuaged by the Marvel star's Instagram caption, which gave movie buffs something to look forward to and then some. He wrote, "MONDAY, the movie. Out this Friday, April 16. When I say we gave it our 'all', we literally did."
Sebastian added the hashtags "#yesthisisashamelesspromotionphoto #whywait #herestoagreatweek"
Though some Instagram users were delighted by the sight of his pert bum, others were less than impressed. As one user put it, "Sebastian baby, it's too early."
Another remarked, "sir my mom is on this app."
Not to say the reviews were all bad. One fan commented, "Sebastian stan, man aw man youre lookin good," while another simply said, "Thank you for your service."
It's fitting that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star bared his behind to promote the raunchy, yet emotional, movie Monday.
Though Marvel comic fans are used to seeing the 38-year-old actor in his superhero get-up, Sebastian shed his costume to portray an expat in Greece for the romantic drama. Together, he and actress Denise Gough reveal how sexual chemistry doesn't always equate to long-lasting love.
On Instagram, Sebastian shared the lessons he learned from starring in the film, writing, "This might be a movie about the things we tend to forget and maybe need to remember. Human connection? Taking a chance? Maybe you think you 'know what that means' and then again maybe you don't. Or maybe you're just scared. In that case, all good too, you can just watch two people doing their BEST at doing so."
