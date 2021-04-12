Sebastian Stan Starts the Week Off With a NSFW Photo of His Bare Butt

Watch : Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan Tease "Falcon and the Winter Soldier"

Sebastian Stan is giving his Instagram followers a boost on this fine Monday afternoon.

Even though the Sunday scaries were in full-effect the day before, those feelings of dread for the week ahead were assuaged by the Marvel star's Instagram caption, which gave movie buffs something to look forward to and then some. He wrote, "MONDAY, the movie. Out this Friday, April 16. When I say we gave it our 'all', we literally did."

Sebastian added the hashtags "#yesthisisashamelesspromotionphoto #whywait #herestoagreatweek"

Though some Instagram users were delighted by the sight of his pert bum, others were less than impressed. As one user put it, "Sebastian baby, it's too early."

Another remarked, "sir my mom is on this app."

Not to say the reviews were all bad. One fan commented, "Sebastian stan, man aw man youre lookin good," while another simply said, "Thank you for your service."