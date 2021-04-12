Macklemore and Wife Tricia Davis Expecting Baby No. 3

Watch : Why Macklemore Can't Imagine Having a Baby Boy

Macklemore and Tricia Davis' family is growing!

On Sunday, April 11, the rapper's wife announced she is pregnant with their third child. "Summer baby," Tricia captioned an Instagram Story selfie showing off her baby bump.

Macklemore, who has yet to comment on the exciting baby news, is a proud girl dad. In 2015, the longtime couple welcomed daughter Sloane Ava Simone Haggerty. Two months later, Macklemore (whose real name is Benjamin Haggerty) married Tricia. Their second bundle of joy, a baby girl named Colette Koala Haggerty, arrived in 2018.

After Sloane's birth, the "Thrift Shop" artist admitted to E! News he "just can't really picture" welcoming a son after enjoying such an unforgettable first few years with his little girl.

"When you bring another life into this world it does something," Macklemore, 37, described at the time, "it changes you in this magical way that I have never experienced before."