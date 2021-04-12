12 Hidden Finds at Ulta's Spring Haul Sale

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Spring has sprung, which means you may be tidying up the house or cleaning out your makeup drawer. Don't leave it empty though. Head on over to Ulta for the Spring Haul Event. There are major savings online and in store until April 17. Products from Drew Barrymore's makeup line Flower Beauty are available for 30% off. You can score makeup from Undone Beauty for 30% off as well. Real Techniques, Morphe, Hempz, Makeup Revolution, and Florence by Mills products are on sale for 40% off.
Save on self-tanner, face wash, face masks, and more before they sell out. And if you aren't sure where to start, check out some of the hidden finds that we highly recommend from the sale below.
Morphe Continuous Setting Mist
If you're tired of makeup fading, caking, or melting away, it's time to invest in a reliable setting spray. Morphe Continuous Setting Mist keeps your makeup in place with a radiant finish.
Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam
We've been raving about Bondi Sands self-tanning products for a long time. The Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam delivers an even, streak-free tan every single time in light/medium, dark, and ultra dark formulations. This product is a must-have all year round, so you need to jump on this sale price before it sells out.
COOLA Makeup Setting Sunscreen Spray SPF 30
The springtime sun is shining which means we need to protect our skin (and our makeup). This multi-tasking product from COOLA is setting spray that locks your glam in place and it's a sunscreen.
Batiste Original Dry Shampoo - Clean & Classic
Batiste is tried and true brand when it comes to dry shampoo. If you've never tried this classic, now is the time. It's simply the best and you cannot beat this price.
Baby Foot Original Exfoliant Foot Peel
Sandal season is upon us. Make sure your feet are ready for spring shoes with the Baby Foot Original Exfoliant Foot Peel. Wear the mask for an hour, wash it off, and wait for the dead skin cells to peel in 3-7 days. As the name suggests, your feet will feel baby soft in a week (or less).
Eva Nyc Mane Magic 10-in-1 Primer
Why buy 10 products when you can just get one? Eva Nyc Mane Magic strengthens, heat protects, reduces frizz, detangles, softens, reduces drying time, adds shine, nourishes, smooths, and provides UV protection.
The Original MakeUp Eraser Glow Up 7-Day Set
The Original MakeUp Eraser is a product that actually lives up to the hype. All you need is water to remove, waterproof mascara, eyeliner, foundation, lipstick, and more. It sounds too good to be true, but it really is a miracle worker. This set of 7 will have you prepared for every day of the week.
Undone Beauty Lip to Cheek Cream Palette
Achieve a monochromatic look when you apply the Undone Beauty Lip to Cheek Cream Palette as a blush and a lip color. It has a buildable formula for you to customize your look with a radiant, dewy finish.
Banila Co Clean It Zero 3-in-1 Cleansing Balm
The Banila Co Clean It Zero 3-in-1 Cleansing Balm transforms from a balm to smooth oil when it's applied to your skin. It removes makeup and dirt in just one step. Instead of stripping the skin of essential oils, it leaves you feeling hydrated and soothed. If you didn't think it could get better than that, it's formulated without parabens, sulfates, phthalates, polyethylene, mineral oil, alcohol or artificial coloring.
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Purifying Foaming Face Wash for Oily Skin
This gentle, yet effective face wash, is formulated to address oily skin concerns. Ulta customers are raving about this product, with one saying it's "life-changing," another calling it "perfect," and more praising it for clearing up their skin.
FLOWER Beauty Lip And Cheek Gel Crush
This product can be classified as an over-achiever. You can wear it as a blush or a lip color and it has skincare benefits, hydrating your skin while delivering a pop of color. It's also a great product to keep in your purse to get ready on-the-go since it's ultra-portable and mess-free.
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes Twin Pack
The Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes are just another one of those classic products that every girl should have. They're essential for everyday makeup removal and a must-have to pack whenever you travel. And they don't just remove makeup. They also wipe away dirt, oil, and bacteria, making them a gym bag staple as well.
