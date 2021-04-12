Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Gary King Reveals If He Regrets Sydney Zaruba Hookup

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Move over, Love Boat. Below Deck Sailing Yacht has the best romance drama on TV.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Gary King addressed the love triangle he's found himself in this season. As fans of the show well know, early on in season two, the first mate slept with deckhand Sydney Zaruba despite having an interest in stewardess Alli Dore.

While Gary told Sydney their overnight escapade was just a one time thing, Sydney appeared to catch feelings for the first mate. Case in point: Last episode, the deckhand wouldn't leave Gary and Alli alone all night. So much so, Alli joked she was in the "weirdest throuple."

And, as Gary dished to E! News, he never intended to find himself in this situation. "I feel like, I did make my intentions clear to Sydney," he said. "Maybe I should've been more thorough with her or told her a bit straighter. I shot myself in the foot by hooking up with her."