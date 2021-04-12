BET's Baldwin Hills Star Gerren Taylor Dead at 30

Fans are mourning the sudden death of Ashley Taylor Gerren.

According to Essence, the actress, known professionally as Gerren Taylor, passed away on Sunday, April 11 at 4:30 a.m. She was 30 years old.

As of press time, the cause of her death had yet to be revealed. According to Essence, the star of BET's reality series Baldwin Hills battled with lupus and was on dialysis at the time of her death, but it's unclear if that specifically contributed to her death.

Soon after the news was made public, BET took to Instagram and paid tribute to the actress. "Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Ashley Gerren Taylor who has recently passed," the cable network shared with its followers. "BET family is FOREVER. #BaldwinHills #BETRemembers."

Love and Hip Hop Hollywood star Ray Cunningham, also known as Misster Ray, also took to social media to honor his close friend.