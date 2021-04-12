Orlando Bloom Could Not Be More Unfazed by Katy Perry's Dramatic Hair Change

Watch : Katy Perry Stopped Shaving Her Legs Since Becoming a Mom

Katy Perry just returned to the dark side of hair color...and Orlando Bloom is just worried about their household oat milk supply.

On Sunday, April 11, the typically blond "Smile" singer took to Instagram to promote a new episode of American Idol while unveiling her latest look: a dark long mane with sideswept bangs, the color reminiscent of her "I Kissed a Girl" days. While it's unclear if her tresses are the result of a drastic dye job or a wig, Perry's new 'do certainly got fans' attention as thousands of likes and comments poured in, including one from her famous fiancé. However, Bloom's focus wasn't exactly on her hair.

"Baby," he wrote, "we're all out of oat milk." Hey, groceries are a priority!

Still, leave it to the 44-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean alum to keep things candid. After all, he did recently admit to The Guardian that he does not have "enough" sex. But, as he acknowledged, "We just had a baby, though."