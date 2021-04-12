Prince Harry Remembers "Cheeky" Prince Philip As He Arrives Back in the U.K.

Watch : Prince Harry Arrives in London for Prince Philip's Funeral

Prince Harry is headed home.

The Duke of Sussex, who currently resides in California with wife Meghan Markle and son Archie Harrison, flew to the U.K. after the death of his beloved grandfather. While he flew back solo—pregnant Meghan did not get clearance from her doctor to travel—his growing family is always close to him. Take, for example, the touching tribute he wrote to the late Duke of Edinburgh on April 12.

"My grandfather was a man of service, honor and great humor," Harry began. "He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm—and also because you never knew what he might say next."

"He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke," his message continued. "But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end."

Harry noted that Philip had been a "rock" for Queen Elizabeth II during their 73 years of marriage.

"And while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, 'Oh do get on with it!'" Harry wrote. "So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts."