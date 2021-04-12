Prince William Honors "Extraordinary" Grandfather Prince Philip After His Death

Watch : Remembering Prince Philip & His Relationship With Queen Elizabeth

Prince Philip held many roles. To Prince William, he was grandfather.

On Monday, April 12, the future king paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh after his death was announced on April 9. Queen Elizabeth II's longtime husband and the longest-serving consort in British history passed away "peacefully" at Windsor Castle, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace. He was 99 years old. "The Royal Family join with people around the world," the statement read, "in mourning his loss."

Among them is, of course, William, who shared a statement on his and wife Kate Middleton's social media pages. "My grandfather's century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family," his message began. "I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days."

"I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her," William continued. "I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!"

William went on to note that Philip was an "extraordinary man" who was a part of an extraordinary generation. "Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead," he promised. "I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job."