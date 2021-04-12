HGTV's Erin and Ben Napier Confirm They Are Expecting Baby Girl on Home Town

Watch : Celebrity Pandemic Pregnancies: Emma Roberts, Morgan Stewart & More

The Napier home is getting bigger!

During the April 11 episode of Home Town, Erin Napier and Ben Napier announced they were expecting another baby girl. They are already the proud parents to a three-year-old daughter named Helen.

The special reveal on HGTV also occurred after Ben's brother Jessie and his wife Lauren revealed they were having a baby.

"By now most of you know that in just a few weeks we will be adding another little face to our home videos and photo albums," Erin wrote on Instagram. "Just like Helen did, her little sister has made it easy to keep her secret by being tiny even now, and I'm deeply thankful that we've had almost 8 months of keeping this our news just for our family and close friends."

The designer added, "Last spring, I put away the changing table supplies because I no longer had an infant. I put it away in the guest room closet and then I cried because I thought how lonesome Helen must feel up there in her crib beside an empty room every night. A few weeks later, I watched my daddy and his brother standing at my grandmother's graveside. Two men with many differences strengthened each other. Two men who knew her better than any of us ever could. Siblings do that, they know and remember and keep the stories of a family alive. And we wanted that for Helen. Someone to stand with her when we can't someday. And now she'll have a cousin following just a few weeks behind her, too. We are so thankful."