Henry Cavill Makes Relationship With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Instagram Official

Henry Cavill and his new girlfriend are playing mind games with each other, but in a good way.

The 37-year-old Justice League star's relationship with Natalie Viscuso is now Instagram official, as they both shared a photo on Saturday, April 10 of themselves engaged in a seemingly intense chess match.

"This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess," Henry captioned the shot.

For her part, Natalie posted the same pic to her account and wrote, "Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess...or...maybe he let me win?" In other words, it sounds like she's not someone you want to challenge to a casual board game anytime soon.

One fan humorously commented on Henry's post, "Queens Gambit season 2 looks dope.."

Meanwhile, Dany Garcia, who is Henry's manager, in addition to the producing partner of ex-husband Dwayne Johnson, wrote, "She used the closed Sicilian didn't she? Savvy."