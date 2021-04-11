BAFTA Film Awards 2021: See the Complete List of Winners

Watch : Michelle Yeoh Reminisces Over Her First BAFTAs

Nomadland was the big winner at the BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday, April 11.

This year, the British Academy Film Awards, also known as the BAFTAs, are celebrating the films released during a difficult year. With extremely limited theatrical releases due to the coronavirus pandemic, many movies that would have ordinarily been smash hits on the big screen had to come up with alternate ways of getting to film lovers. However, it also allowed an opportunity for quieter dramas like Nomadland and Minari, to find an eager at-home audience.

Now, the BAFTAs are honoring these films and more. Nomadland and Rocks received seven nominations this year, while The Father, Mank, Minari and Promising Young Woman scored six nods. Nomadland ended up winning four awards, including Best Film and Best Leading Actress thanks to Frances McDormand's captivating performance.

Following last year's controversy over a lack of diversity in the BAFTAs nominations, 120 changes to the BAFTAs process were implemented. Perhaps the biggest reform, according to The Hollywood Reporter, was a new system providing every member with a list of films that they were obligated to watch prior to the first round of voting. The change led to an increase in overall films nominated, up to 50 from 39 last year.

The 2021 BAFTAs was broadcast from London's Royal Albert Hall over the weekend of April 10 and April 11. Several celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, her husband Nick Jonas and Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor, attended Sunday's ceremony to present awards to the winners, who made virtual appearances.

