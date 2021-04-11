Phoebe Dynevor Dazzles in First Red Carpet Appearance Since Bridgerton Debut

Dearest readers, Phoebe Dynevor, aka Daphne Bridgerton Bassett, Duchess of Hastings, has been formally presented to the upper echelons of society.
Well, actually, the 25-year-old actress has finally made her first official red carpet appearance since the December 2020 debut of Bridgerton, the Netflix smash hit show that made her famous. Phoebe looked dazzling in a sleek, one-shoulder black Louis Vuitton gown as she made her way to Royal Albert Hall in London to present an award at the 2021 EE BAFTA Film Awards.
Other celeb guests included Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas and Hugh Grant.
While the actress has attended red carpet events before Bridgerton premiered, this marks the first time the actress has attended an award show in person since the show debuted amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, which have led to scaled-down celebrity ceremonies for the past year. This past March, Phoebe made a virtual appearance, wearing a different Louis Vuitton dress, at the 2021 Critics Choice Awards.
Not spotted at the BAFTAs on Sunday: Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson, who Us Weekly and Page Six recently reported is dating Phoebe. Neither star has commented on the reports. However, hours before the BAFTAs, Phoebe posted on her Instagram Story a photo of Kid Cudi performing on SNL that night.
The BAFTAs took place weeks after she was spotted in public with her current auburn hair, the same shade as her Bridgerton character's locks, raising speculation that she was set to soon begin filming season two. In January, it was announced that the period drama series was renewed for a second season and that production was due to begin in the spring.
In April, it was revealed that fan-favorite actor Regé-Jean Page is not reprising his role as Phoebe's character's love interest, Simon Bassett, the Duke of Hastings.
