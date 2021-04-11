Amanda Seyfried's Baby Boy Makes Surprise Appearance on the Today Show

Watch : Amanda Seyfried Dresses Baby in a Tux for 2021 Golden Globes

Amanda Seyfried's Today show interview featured a very special guest.

The Mean Girls star appeared on the April 11 episode of the Today show, where she introduced host Willie Geist to her infant son, who she shares with her husband, The Newsroom actor Thomas Sadoski.

"He's my guy!" the actress gushed as she picked up her little one. Of Willie, she told her son, "You can look at that nice man!"

Willie was instantly smitten with the baby, telling Amanda, "What a cute guy. Come on."

Amanda, who is nominated for an Oscar this year for her role in Mank, is also mom to her daughter Nina, 4. She spoke to Willie about her low-key family life on her and Thomas' farm in upstate New York.

"I like a normal life," she explained. "I fought so hard to impress upon people that I am normal, that I do not have someone waking me up with breakfast in bed and that I'm not chauffeured around."