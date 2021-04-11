Prince Philip's Death Left "Huge Void" in Queen Elizabeth II's Life, Prince Andrew Says

Watch : Remembering Prince Philip & His Relationship With Queen Elizabeth

Prince Philip's passing has left a "huge void" for Queen Elizabeth II, their son Prince Andrew told reporters on Sunday, April 11.

As he was leaving church service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Castle on Sunday, April 11, the Duke of York gave rare public comments in describing the royal family's grief over his father, who passed away at age 99 on Friday, April 9.

"It's a great loss," shared Andrew, 61, the couple's third child. "We have lost, almost, the grandfather of the nation. And I feel very sorry and supportive of my mother, who is feeling it probably more than everybody else."

He continued, "She's contemplating, is the way I would put it. She described it as having left a huge void in her life, but we, the family, the ones that are closer, are rallying around to make sure we are there to support her."

Andrew has largely eschewed public life since 2019 following controversy surrounding his friendship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.