Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Heat Up the 2021 BAFTAs: See Stars' Best Red Carpet Looks

See photos of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and other celebrities on the red carpet at the 2021 BAFTA Film Awards in London.

Watch: Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas were all smiles as they showcased their love on the red carpet at the 2021 EE BAFTA Film Awards in London on Sunday, April 11.

The 38-year-old actress, one of the show's award presenters, looked red hot in a cleavage-baring, cropped, pink floral Pertegaz jacket, paired with a high-waisted white maxi skirt with a wide black waistband—also by the Spanish luxury brand, and black pumps. Nick, 28, wore a black tux.

"Been a while since we were on one of these... @priyankachopra #bafta," the singer wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of Priyanka grinning while posing on the red carpet in front of the doors to the box office of Royal Albert Hall, the award show's venue.

Other stars spotted on the red carpet included Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, singer Corinne Bailey Rae and The Mandalorian actor Pedro Pascal.

While Priyanka and a few other celebs appear onstage to present the awards for the televised ceremony, the actual recipients will accept the honors remotely, as the event adheres to COVID-19 pandemic social distancing guidelines.

Prince William, president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, canceled a scheduled virtual appearance at the award show following the recent death of his grandfather, Prince Philip, BAFTA's first president.

See photos of stars on the red carpet at the BAFTA Film Awards:

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Phoebe Dynevor

The Bridgerton actress showcases a sleek, black style.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

The couple pose together on the red carpet.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for BAFTA
Renée Zellweger

The actress makes a remote fashion appearance.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for BAFTA
Chiwetel Ejiofor

The actor appears on the red carpet.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for BAFTA
Rose Byrne

The actress makes a remote fashion appearance.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for BAFTA
Andra Day

The star is a vision in green.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for BAFTA
Hugh Grant and Anna Elisabet Eberstein

The actor appears with his wife.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for BAFTA
James McAvoy

The actor appears on the red carpet.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for BAFTA
Tom Hiddleston

The Loki actor strikes a pose.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Gugu Mbatha-Raw

The Morning Show star showcases a chic look.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Cynthia Erivo

The actress and singer is all smiles and sparkle.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Pedro Pascal

The Mandalorian actor and Game of Thrones alum appears on the red carpet.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
David Oyelowo

The actor strikes a pose.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Celeste

The British star showcases an elegant look.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Corinne Bailey Rae

The singer strikes a pose on the red carpet.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for BAFTA
Anna Kendrick

The actress makes a remote pre-show appearance.

