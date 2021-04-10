Nikki Grahame Mourned by Big Brother UK Co-Star and Ex Pete Bennett in Heartbreaking Video

Watch : Nikki Grahame Dies at 38 After Lifelong Battle With Anorexia

Former Big Brother UK winner Pete Bennett broke down in tears as he mourned the death of his co-star and ex, Nikki Grahame.

The 38-year-old contestant died on Friday, April 9, weeks after checking into a private clinic amid a longtime battle with anorexia that had worsened during the coronavirus pandemic this past year. Pete began a brief romance with Nikki when they competed on Big Brother UK season seven in 2006. They met up again one month ago for a friendly reunion. He recently helped promote a crowdfunding page in which more than $94,000 was raised to pay for her treatment.

"We got loads of money and the amount of love and support for Nikki was overwhelming," Pete, 39, said in an Instagram selfie video posted on Saturday, April 10. "I thought to myself, yeah, we can save her. But it's OK. she's in a good place. She's not suffering anymore."

He continued, holding up a bottle of wine, "So I would just like to raise a f--king glass, a f--king bottle of wine, more like, for Nikki Grahame and all the love from us at Big Brother 7 that we really love you Nikki. You were a true winner, nan. You were great. You f--ing rock it, babes."