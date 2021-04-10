Watch Natasha Bedingfield Recreate a TikTok Video Featuring Her Song "Unwritten"

Watch : Kristin Cavallari Secretly Dated a "Hills" Cameraman

One of Natasha Bedingfield's biggest hits has new life on TikTok, and the singer is totally onboard.

On April 9, Natasha took to the video sharing app to post a duet with the masked dance troupe account @gleefuljhits. In the video, the dance trio performs a booty-shaking dance to "Unwritten," her 2004 song that was famously used as the theme song for MTV's reality series The Hills. At one moment during the dance, Natasha pulls down her pants to expose her underwear, just like the people in the @gleefuljhits video.

In the caption, the "Pocketful of Sunshine" singer wrote, "here goes ! love love loving this dance you did."

Natasha's followers loved the video, too—and many couldn't get over just how well the artist was able to shake her assets. One wrote in the comments, "MISS NATASHA SINCE WHEN U GOT A WHOLE TRUNK." Another joked, "She didn't say the sunshine was in her back pocket." A third teased, "Sis I was already obsessed with you because of your voice, this is just the icing on the cake queen."