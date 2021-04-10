RHOC's Kara Keough Welcomes Baby One Year After Son's Death

Surprise! Kara Keough's rainbow baby is here!
The 32-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County alum and husband Kyle Bosworth welcomed the child, son Vaughn Mack Bosworth, almost exactly a year after the death of their second child, McCoy. Kara announced just last Sunday, April 4, that her family was expecting another child to join daughter Decker, 5.
"The day McCoy was born, I started writing a story," she wrote on Instagram on Saturday, April 10. "Our story. I don't typically like to spoil the ending, but in this case the ending is a new beginning."
She continued, "Introducing Decker and McCoy's baby brother: Vaughn Mack Bosworth. Measuring at 20.5 inches and weighing 7 pounds 6 ounces of heaven-sent sweetness. Born on 3.31.21 in Room 11, 6 days before what should have been his big brother's 1st birthday. His name means 'small/little' and 'hope.' It's not lost on us that if we hadn't lost Mack, we'd never know Vaughn. And yet, here he is, an unexpected serendipity. A little hope."
Kara posted several photos of baby Vaughn with their family, including a pic of herself holding her newborn son.
For the past year, Kara has shared periodic tributes to McCoy, who died days after he was born full-term due to complications endured during his birth. On Tuesday, April 6, she honored him on what would have been his first birthday.
"A year ago today, I screamed you into this world," she wrote in an Instagram post, alongside a photo of then then-newborn swaddled in a bassinet. "I begged God to let me hear you scream back. Instead, there was silence from you before the 'Come on, McCoy' chants started, shattering my heart and completely deflating the euphoria that comes after birth."
She continued, "I'll love you for all the days of my life, and loving you the way that I do makes me feel like I know God. So I guess it's true what they say, that grief is next to holiness. Thank you for teaching me how to love unconditionally. And that grief and love can sit beautifully right beside each other. And finally, thank you for showing me that even though losing you feels dark - it's also true that with depth comes darkness, like the ocean. And just like the depths of the ocean, my love for you - the love of a parent for their child - it just keeps going. So yeah, it may be a little dark down here.... but it's deep, too."
"I love you, McCoy," she wrote. "From my deepest to the Highest. From earth to the heavens and back. We miss you something wonderful. Happy 1st Birthday, Baby."
Two days later, on Thursday, April 8, Kara wrote on Instagram that the family had a birthday party for McCoy at his memorial garden and that their loved ones surprised them by telling them that in honor of McCoy's first birthday, a donation would be made in his honor to help fund a family suite in the NICU at Wolfson Children's Hospital.
"Realizing my son has done more good in his short life than most people will with way more time is perhaps one of the most healing feelings," she wrote. "I don't know much, but I know I want to be like McCoy when I grow up. To all who made this possible, thank you."