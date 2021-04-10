Why Meghan Markle Will Not Attend Prince Philip's Funeral

Watch : Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Mourn Prince Philip's Death

Prince Harry will return to the U.K. and reunite with his family for the first time since his and Meghan Markle's 2020 royal exit to attend his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral. However, he will not be joined by his wife.

Meghan, who is pregnant with the couple's second child and due to give birth in the summer, has been advised by her physician not to travel, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told reporters on Saturday, April 10.

"The Duke of Sussex is planning to attend," the spokesperson said. "The Duchess of Sussex has been advised by her physician not to travel. So the duke will be attending."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's rep echoed the spokesperson's comments, adding that Harry will follow COVID-19 protocols for travel to and from the U.K. as well as during his time in the country.

This will also mark the first time Harry will see his family members in person since his and Meghan's controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired in March and took place in California, where the couple has been living since last summer.