Prince PhilipDMXKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

See Prince Philip's Death Marked By Gun Salutes Across the U.K.

Gun salutes were fired on Saturday, April 10, to mark the death of Prince Philip, a World War II veteran and husband of Queen Elizabeth II.

By Corinne Heller Apr 10, 2021 12:03 PMTags
RoyalsPrince Philip
Watch: Remembering Prince Philip & His Relationship With Queen Elizabeth

Tributes continue to pour in for Prince Philip.

On Saturday, April 10, one day after his passing, Queen Elizabeth II's husband was honored with gun salutes across the United Kingdom and overseas.

At noon local time, U.K. military batteries—in London, Wales, Edinburgh, Belfast and elsewhere—began firing 41 rounds, with one round per minute, in honor of the Duke of Edinburgh, who was 99 at the time of his passing.

Philip began his military career in 1939 as a cadet in Royal Naval College at Dartmouth and later served on warships during World War II. According to Reuters, he took part in the Allied landings in Sicily and was in Tokyo Bay when Japan surrendered in 1945, the year the war ended.

Two years later, in 1947, Philip and the queen married in London. He left the navy in 1951 and concentrated on his public duties full-time after Elizabeth acceded to the throne in 1952.

photos
Queen Elizabeth II & Prince Philip's Romance Through the Years

The same guns used at one of two locations in London were also fired in honor of Philip and the queen's wedding and her 1953 coronation. Annual gun salutes have also traditionally been fired in the U.K. to mark other royal and national events, such as Elizabeth's birthday as well as the deaths of Queen Victoria in 1901 and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1965.

Trending Stories

1

Aaliyah's Mom Says Singer and DMX Will "Meet Again"

2

Why Prince Charles and Prince Philip's Relationship Was So Complicated

3

Wait, These Stars Are Related?!

Following Philip's passing, public figures across the world began paying tribute to the extraordinary man.

"His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh was a constant supporter and ambassador of the Armed Forces," U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said in a statement. "We celebrate his life of service and offer our condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took to their Archewell website to pay tribute. "Thank you for your service," the couple wrote on their page, now serving as an in memoriam to Harry's grandfather. "you will be greatly missed."

Trending Stories

1

Aaliyah's Mom Says Singer and DMX Will "Meet Again"

2

Why Prince Charles and Prince Philip's Relationship Was So Complicated

3

Wait, These Stars Are Related?!

4
Exclusive

WWE's Stephanie McMahon Shares What It’s Like Putting Together Wrestle

5

What Comes Next for The Royal Family After Prince Philip's Death

Latest News

See Prince Philip's Death Marked By Gun Salutes Across the U.K.

Inside the Hemsworth Brothers' Unbeatable Bond

12 Sibling-Owned Brands That We're Obsessed With

Wait, These Stars Are Related?!

Why Prince Charles and Prince Philip's Relationship Was So Complicated

Taylor Swift Pays Tribute to Mom Andrea With Unseen 'Best Day' Videos

Exclusive

The Cast of Zoey's Playlist On Their Favorite Musical Numbers