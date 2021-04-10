How Jamie Lynn Spears’ Zoey 101 Role “Pulled Her Away” From Britney Spears

Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears might have a deeper bond today, if not for Zoey 101.
Star Sisters: E! True Hollywood Story, airing on April 10, describes how the sisters started growing apart after Jamie Lynn took the titular role on the Nickelodeon show from 2005 to 2008.
The episode, tied to National Siblings' Day, takes a look at how famous younger stars learned from their older siblings' mistakes and successes when starting their own careers in entertainment.
In the case of the Spears sisters, "Once Jamie Lynn started Zoey 101, it pulled her away from her everyday life of being Britney's little sister," said choreographer and producer Brian Friedman.
Spencer Kornhaber, a journalist from The Atlantic, explained how Jamie Lynn embarked out on her own around the same time the tabloids really started to go after Britney.
"That also came about at a time when the paparazzi and the gossip media was more powerful and active than it had ever been before," he recalled. "People were paying tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars for images of famous people, and Britney Spears was the most valuable commodity on the planet."
Despite an age gap of nine years, the Spears sisters have still managed to develop a heartwarming relationship.
On Friday, April 9, Britney even joked that she practically raised Jamie Lynn, now 30. "It's weird to say that I was basically your momma when you were younger and yes I'm still older but your soul is and always has been wise," the "Toxic" singer shared.
And as she's gotten older, Jamie Lynn has become a fierce defendant of the pop star, writing on Instagram in 2019, "I love my sister with everything I have. So, anyone or anything that speaks to the contrary can GTFOH with all the comments about what you don't understand. Do not come for me or the ones I love anymore."
Star Sisters: E! True Hollywood Story also reflects on the bonds between Beyonce and Solange Knowles, as well as Miley and Noah Cyrus.
Tune in to the show on April 10, at 11 p.m. on E! for an in-depth look at how the rising artists took note from their big sisters' stardom.
