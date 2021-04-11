See the Olympians' and Puppies Who Deserve a Gold Medal For Cuteness

Prince PhilipDMXKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kolohe Andino, Allyson Felix and more members of Team USA posed with pooches ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. See the adorable photos here!

And the gold medal goes to...

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are fast approaching, but Team USA is taking a much-needed break to play with the adorable puppies from animal rescue center Paw Works. After all, these athletes have been practicing in their respective sports since well before 2020, when the Olympics were originally slated to take place. 

By this point, it's well-known that the summer games were rescheduled to start a year later than usual because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but it's worth repeating in case anyone was, you know, living under a rock. 

Surfer Kolohe Andino, runner Allyson Felix and gymnast Suni Lee were among the 13 athletes who had the privilege of meetings these pooches, who are up for adoption through the non-profit organization. In the pictures, the world's top competitors posed with the puppies, who just so happened to be representing Team USA in the most adorable jerseys and bandanas. 

To get your fill of puppy love, check out the sweet photos below!

NBC Olympics
Jessica Long
NBC Olympics
Hunter Woodhall
NBC Olympics
Suni Lee
NBC Olympics
Heimana Reynolds
NBC Olympics
Allyson Felix
NBC Olympics
Kolohe Andino
NBC Olympics
Elena Delle Donne
NBC Olympics
April Ross
NBC Olympics
Dalilah Muhammad
NBC Olympics
Breanna Stewart
NBC Olympics
Johnny Hooper
NBC Olympics
Brighton Zeuner
NBC Olympics
David Boudia

