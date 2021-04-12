This $10 Korean Sheet Face Mask Set Has 15,686 Five Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Calling all face mask lovers! And we're talking about the kind of face masks you use for beauty purposes. If you haven't noticed we love sharing our favorite Amazon finds, especially ones with thousands of 5-star reviews and affordable price tags. And today, we're about to blow your mind with this $10 sheet face mask set that has 15,686 5-star Amazon reviews!

As regular sheet maskers, we've tried dozens of skincare masks, but none quite compare to Dermal's K-Beauty collagen sheet face mask set. Not only do you get 16 (yes 16!) sheet masks for only $10, but every mask offers a powerful blend of ingredients that tackle different skin concerns like dullness, hyperpigmentation, scarring and inflammation. For extra hydration, we love layering these masks on top of our other serums!

But as always, don't take our word for it, check out one of the 15,600+ 5-star reviews on Amazon singing its praises.