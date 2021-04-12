This $10 Korean Sheet Face Mask Set Has 15,686 Five Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Calling all face mask lovers! And we're talking about the kind of face masks you use for beauty purposes. If you haven't noticed we love sharing our favorite Amazon finds, especially ones with thousands of 5-star reviews and affordable price tags. And today, we're about to blow your mind with this $10 sheet face mask set that has 15,686 5-star Amazon reviews!
As regular sheet maskers, we've tried dozens of skincare masks, but none quite compare to Dermal's K-Beauty collagen sheet face mask set. Not only do you get 16 (yes 16!) sheet masks for only $10, but every mask offers a powerful blend of ingredients that tackle different skin concerns like dullness, hyperpigmentation, scarring and inflammation. For extra hydration, we love layering these masks on top of our other serums!
But as always, don't take our word for it, check out one of the 15,600+ 5-star reviews on Amazon singing its praises.
Dermal Korea Collagen Essence Full Face Facial Mask Sheet-16 Combo Pack
Packed with plant-derived ingredients, sodium hyaluronate, vitamin E and collagen, each mask tackles a different skin concern and offers fast absorption.
Here's what reviewers are saying:
"These masks are amazing!!! Having "ice pick" scars left over from acne I was told that I'd have to pay for expensive laser therapy because the body can't produce enough collagen to heal deep scars. Well using these masks for 2 months and I've seen significant reduction in my scars they are almost completely gone! Gonna keep using until scars have fully healed!"
"I honestly use them as part of my self-care and "happy" place for myself - I'm currently a grad student and they often talk about taking better care of oneself. I literally put one of these on when I'm studying or writing a paper (at home of course ha ha) and they so help with making me feel relaxed."
"I freaking love these. They are super gentle and have no alcohol. They give a nice little moisture surge and skin plump. I love the variety and these have little descriptions on the front of each mask like; moisture, nutrition, calming, brightening, etc. So I'll use whatever mask I feel my skin needs on a given day."
"I have dry, sensitive, eczema skin. My face is so flaky that I literally "snow" everywhere. That's where these lil babies come in. I use one every day after I shower at night and my face started to clear up in a couple of days."