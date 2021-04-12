Below Deck Sailing Yacht Preview: Daisy Might Explode Over Chef Natasha's "S--t Eggs"

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

This miscommunication is less than eggscellent.

In this exclusive clip from Monday, April 12's episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, chief stew Daisy Kelliher finds herself frustrated once more with chef Natasha De Bourg over a breakfast order. And it seems the meal has already gotten off to a rough start as one charter guest wonders if the chef is "cursing at me."

Down in the galley, Natasha hands Daisy what she believes are two orders of scrambled eggs and two orders of over-easy eggs. "Eh, these are over-easy eggs?" the chief stew questions the chef. "You sure?"

"Yeah," Natasha assures Daisy. "Take it."

In a confessional, Daisy notes that the eggs are, in fact, not over-easy eggs. She shares, "It's quite clearly scrambled eggs. Yes, I should put my foot down but she's not gonna listen to me. I could make her life easy. I know the answer but fine. We'll do it your way."