Prince Philip, Husband of Queen Elizabeth II, Dead at 99
DMX and Aaliyah Will "Meet Again," Her Mom Says Following His Death

Aaliyah's mother Diane Haughton has shared a touching tribute to rapper DMX, her late daughter's friend, following his death on April 9.

By Corinne Heller Apr 09, 2021 8:58 PM
After almost 20 years, Aaliyah and DMX can now meet again, her mother Diane Haughton says in a touching tribute to her late daughter's friend following his recent death.

The rapper, who co-starred with the R&B singer in the 2000 film Romeo Must Die, collaborated with her on a single for its soundtrack and famously honored her in her 2002 posthumous video "Miss You," died at age 50 on Friday, April 9. DMX, who was born Earl Simmons, had been hospitalized for days following a heart attack.

"Earl you had and still have a heart of gold," Diane wrote on Aaliyah's Instagram page. "You and Baby Girl will meet again with all the beautiful people we have lost. Will never forget your kindness. NEVER! Blessing to your family! Eternally! — Aaliyah's Mom."

DMX is the first and last person to appear in the music video for Aaliyah's song "Miss You," released a year after she died at age 22 in a plane crash in August 2001. The clip, which went viral amid news of his death, begins with him giving a touching speech in honor of the singer.

"Dearest, sweet Aaliyah," he says. "I have trouble accepting the fact that you're gone. So I won't. It'll be like we went for a while without seeing each other. But I can understand why God would've wanted you close to him. Because you truly were an angel on Earth. And in my own special way, I love you. I miss you." 

Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

The video also features Missy Elliott, Lil' Kim, Toni Braxton, Queen Latifah, Jamie Foxx and more music stars. At the end of it, DMX is shown walking toward a large portrait of her.

DMX is survived by his fiancée, Desiree Lindstrom, and 15 children, including a daughter named after his late friend.

"This is my own personal special tribute to Aaliyah," the rapper said in an interview on BET's 106 & Park show in 2011, presenting his then-infant girl. "This is Aaliyah. It's my newest baby and I named her after Aaliyah because that's how special she was to me. Aaliyah, hi, know that you're named after an angel."

