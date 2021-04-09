This Is Us’ Susan Kelechi Watson Reveals Why Dating Apps Aren't For Her

Susan Kelechi Watson has a question for men: "Why?!?"
On April 9, the This Is Us star—who plays the family drama's ultimate voice of reason, Beth Pearson—appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk with guest host tWitch about what it's like online dating as a single woman. After admitting she is "not good" at the dating apps, she turned her attention over to the guys looking for love online. The problem? Susan can't understand why they post such bad photos of themselves.
"I'm not good at picking these pictures," the actress said. "One moment you're like ‘eh,' and then you see that person in person and they're gorgeous. What in the world is wrong with them? You know what I mean? So I just skipped it a long time ago. I'm not good at choosing from the pictures and I just need it to be in person."
With loosening coronavirus restrictions, Susan is hoping that it will be easier, and safer, to date in person soon.
She told tWitch, "It's a lot better for me now that the quarantine is sort of lifted a little bit and we know how to be safe and we're testing and doing all the things. That's the world that's better for me."
Last November, Susan revealed that she had split with fiancé Jaime Lincoln Smith in an Instagram post.
"And I thought becoming Single was gonna be the only eventful thing to happen to me this year," she wrote. "#TwentyTwenty."
The actress announced her engagement one year earlier on social media.
"Forever Ever...," she began her post at the time, which included a poem. "Theyll say its love And they'll know its love For when they call its name it will answer to love Without hesitation" ~me."
If online dating isn't an option, perhaps her pal and This Is Us co-star Mandy Moore can make an introduction.