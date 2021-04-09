BREAKING

Prince Philip, Husband of Queen Elizabeth II, Dead at 99
Prince PhilipDMXKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Why Miley Cyrus’ NSFW Bathtub Selfie Is Golden

Miley Cyrus grinned for the camera to show off her grills while lounging naked in her bathtub. Scroll to see the NSFW Instagram pic.

By Kaitlin Reilly Apr 09, 2021 7:32 PMTags
Miley CyrusCelebrities
Watch: Miley Cyrus Shoots Her Shot With Harry Styles

Miley Cyrus is going for the gold—with her teeth, that is. 

The "Angels Like You" singer took to her Instagram Story April 9 to post a video of herself lounging in her bathtub. Naked, the artist covered her chest as she grinned for the camera, revealing a new set of gold grills on her bottom teeth. 

It's been a minute since fans have seen Miley with gold caps on her teeth. Back in 2013, the Hannah Montana alum famously officially broke out of her Disney Channel darling mold in her eyebrow-raising video for "We Can't Stop." At the beginning of the video, Miley pops in a set of grills and scowls at the camera. 

It's not the first time she's revisited her past. In fact, just last month the star penned a heartfelt letter to her former Disney character in honor of Hannah Montana's 15th anniversary

"Although you are considered to be an 'alter-ego' in reality there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glove than I did in my bare hands," Miley wrote. "We had an equal exchange in which you provided me with a superlative amount of fame in return to the anonymity I could gift to you."

But, as Miley noted, a lot has changed. "You were a rocket that flew me to the moon and never brought me back down," she continued. "I couldn't have imagined when taping myself singing 'I Love Rock n' Roll' against a white wall in my mom's friend's kitchen on the front of a first draft script would make my wildest dreams a reality. You and I have been through it all, my friend." 

photos
Miley Cyrus' Most Candid Confessions

While celebrating her past, she's also toasting to major wins in the present. Last week, her album Plastic Hearts reached 1 billion Spotify streams.  

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

WWE's Stephanie McMahon Shares What It’s Like Putting Together Wrestle

2

Aaliyah's Mom Says Singer and DMX Will "Meet Again"

3
Exclusive

Inside Bachelor Exes Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell's Reunion

It was just earlier this week that the actress celebrated 1 billion Spotify streams of her latest album Plastic Hearts by posting a throwback pic to Instagram from one of her earliest concerts.

 

Instagram

"Love and appreciation to everyone who has been listening to #PlasticHearts & supporting my life's purpose from the beginning!" she gushed. "Music is an essential part of my existence. I can't thank you enough for making my dreams a reality."

 

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

WWE's Stephanie McMahon Shares What It’s Like Putting Together Wrestle

2
Exclusive

Inside Bachelor Exes Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell's Reunion

3

Aaliyah's Mom Says Singer and DMX Will "Meet Again"

4

Lisa Rinna Finally Weighs In on Amelia's Romance With Scott Disick

5

What Comes Next for The Royal Family After Prince Philip's Death

Latest News

Aaliyah's Mom Says Singer and DMX Will "Meet Again"

Susan Kelechi Watson Reveals Why Dating Apps Aren't For Her

Exclusive

Serial Killer Joel Rifkin Details Gruesome Murder in Haunting Video

Why Miley Cyrus’ NSFW Bathtub Selfie Is Golden

These The Crown Episodes Offer a Look Into Prince Philip's Life

See Gabrielle Union, LeBron James and More Stars Pay Tribute to DMX

The Best Deals on Beach Supplies