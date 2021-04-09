These Episodes of The Crown Offer a Glimpse Into Prince Philip's Private World

Prince Philip has died, but his legacy lives on.
The Duke of Edinburgh lived a long, busy and complicated life next to his wife, the Queen Elizabeth II. While none of us can truly know what it was like to be married to one of the most powerful figures in the world, we can imagine it. We can also watch someone else's heavily researched imagining of it on the Netflix series The Crown, which has so far dramatized almost 50 years of Queen Elizabeth's reign with Philip by her side.
So far, the Duke has been played by Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies, and the show has helped to provide a little context to the private life of the Queen's husband. The series begins with Philip renouncing his Greek and Danish titles in order to marry Elizabeth, and spends quite a bit of time on his struggles to adjust to his role before settling into life as the prince consort.
The show may be, as Prince Harry says, "obviously fiction," but if you're looking for a deep dive into what it's like to be a member of the royal family, there may be no better option.
Of course, it's not strictly accurate, of course not," Harry told James Corden, but loosely it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that."
With that ringing endorsement in mind, why not take a look back at Prince Philip's life in the public eye with a few of the most Philip-centric episodes of The Crown?
Season One
Episode One, "Wolferton Splash"
Philip, then known as Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark, gives up his titles and takes the Mountbatten name to marry Elizabeth. The first episode includes their 1947 wedding and the births of their two oldest children, and Philip receives counseling from King George VI on his new role next to the future Queen. As George tells him, "She is the job."
Episode Three, "Windsor"
As Elizabeth prepares for her coronation, Philip tries to secure some power of his own. He tries to have Elizabeth ask if their children can keep his recently adopted last name of Mountbatten, and if they can all stay in the family home instead of moving to Buckingham Palace. These requests don't go so well, and neither do Philip's attempts to learn to fly planes.
Episode Five, "Smoke and Mirrors"
Philip plans Elizabeth's coronation, and they clash over a few important details as he asks not to have to kneel before her.
Episode Nine, "Assassins"
Philip starts spending time away from the palace as tensions mount between him and Elizabeth. But, she smooths things over with a declaration of love (before he heads off on his own royal tour in episode 10).
Season Two
Episode Three, "Lisbon"
After months away on a royal tour and a scandal involving a friend's divorce, Philip returns home and asks for his own title. This is when he becomes His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
Episode Nine, "Paterfamilias"
Philip recalls his school days as he takes Prince Charles to his alma mater, and relives the death of his pregnant older sister, Cecile.
Episode Ten, "Mystery Man"
Elizabeth thinks Philip is the "mystery man" in a photo taken at a scandalous party, but it all ends with Philip reaffirming his love for Elizabeth in a pretty sweet scene right before Prince Edward is born.
Season Three
Episode Four, "Bubbikins"
"Bubbikins" centers around Princess Alice, Philip's mother. Alice, who is dealing with mental illness, comes to stay at Buckingham Palace and becomes a press sensation when a reporter interviews her, which helps Philip make amends with her. And yes, Bubbikins is Alice's nickname for Philip.
Episode Seven, "Moondust"
Philip is obsessed with the moon landing and sets up a private meeting with astronauts Neil Armstrong, Michael Colins and Buzz Aldrin, but he's disappointed by their boring answers about the moon. Then he finds religion.
Season Four
Episode Three, "Fairytale"
Charles proposes to the future Princess Diana, and all the older royals (including Philip) fuss over the messy situation between Charles, Diana and Camilla.
Episode Four, "Favourites"
Elizabeth and Philip contend with the fact that their children are just a little bit out of their control.
Episode 10, "War"
Charles and Diana's affairs come to a head, and Philip and Diana have a moment of what you might call bonding as he both sympathizes with her and gives her a foreboding warning about what might happen if she tries to end her marriage to Charles. He's been through this before and has some advice to share, even if it's not what she wants to hear.
The Crown will begin production on season five in July, with Game of Thrones star Jonathan Pryce taking over as Prince Philip. You can get the scoop on what to expect from the final two seasons of the Netflix drama by scrolling down!