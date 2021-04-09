BREAKING

Prince Philip, Husband of Queen Elizabeth II, Dead at 99
Prince Harry to Reunite With Royal Family in U.K. for Prince Philip's Funeral

Following the death of Prince Philip on April 9, the Duke of Edinburgh's grandson Prince Harry is planning to fly overseas to pay his respects.

Prince Harry will join the royal family overseas as they mourn the death of Prince Philip, multiple outlets report.

Following the Duke of Edinburgh's passing on April 9, many royal fans began to wonder if the Duke of Sussex would make it home to the U.K. for his grandfather's funeral, as he currently resides in California with pregnant wife Meghan Markle and son Archie Harrison. However, according to People, Harry is likely to be in attendance at the service, which is set to take place at his and Meghan's wedding venue, St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

While it is not known if the Duchess of Sussex, who is due to give birth to a baby girl this summer, will join him on the trip overseas, the couple did honor Philip following his passing. "Thank you for your service," read a message on their Archewell website, which is currently an in memoriam to Philip. "You will be greatly missed."

If he does indeed fly to the U.K., Harry will reunite with his family for the first time since his and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. During the tell-all, which aired in early March, the couple opened up about the lack of support they felt as senior royals and detailed an alleged conversation the family had about Archie's skin tone.

Days later, Queen Elizabeth II spoke out about the allegations. "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," Buckingham Palace said in a statement on her behalf. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

