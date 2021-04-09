Crystal Hefner Picks Sides in Kendra Wilkinson and Holly Madison Drama

Watch : Where Holly Madison Stands With Kendra Wilkinson & Bridget Marquardt

Sorry Holly Madison. The late Hugh Hefner's wife Crystal Hefner is Team Kendra.

Earlier this week, Holly, the 41-year-old former main girlfriend of the late Playboy founder, spoke on the Call Her Daddy podcast about her and her former Girls Next Door co-star Kendra Wilkinson's longtime feud, revealing that the two still did not have a relationship. She also alleged that Kendra, 35, was not honest when she claimed she moved in with Hef before having sex with him.

And though many were into the tea, Crystal was not among them. "I was at the mansion for a DECADE almost four years ago now and these ladies and their drama were there years before that," the 34-year-old, who wed Hef in 2012, almost five years before his death at age 91, wrote on her MeWe account on Thursday, April 8. "So much time has passed. I side with Kendra here."

In her 2015 book Down the Rabbit Hole, Holly detailed her life at the Playboy Mansion and said she and Kendra did not get along, calling her the "fakest person" she has ever met. She also disputed comments Kendra made in her 2010 memoir Sliding into Home.