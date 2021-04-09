Travis Barker Keeps Kourtney Kardashian Close to His Heart With New Tattoo

Watch : Travis Barker Gets Kourtney Kardashian's Name Tattooed

Travis Barker is wearing his heart on his sleeve—or rather on his chest.

The Blink-182 rocker was spotted shirtless in Hollywood on Thursday, April 8, and fans couldn't help but notice he was sporting a new tattoo of Kourtney Kardashian's first name. It looks like the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is a fan of the ink, too, as she shared a close-up of the design on Instagram.

And this may not be the first permanent tribute Travis has gotten for his girlfriend in the past few months. In March, for instance, the musician posted an Instagram video in which he gave himself some ink that read, "You're So Cool!" and some followers thought the penmanship looked pretty similar to Kourtney's. Although, the design appears to have been inspired by a scene from the 1993 movie True Romance.

"I like you, Clarence," Travis captioned a post, quoting a line from the film. "Always have. Always will."

In December, he also shared a video of himself getting a rendering of the late Audrey Hepburn, an icon Kourtney has said she adores.