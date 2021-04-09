Prince Philip Dead at 99: Revisit His Royal Life in Pictures

The world is mourning an immeasurable loss.

Prince Philip, the longtime husband of Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on Friday, April 9, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement. He was 99, just two months shy of his 100th birthday. "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," read the statement. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

The statement concluded, "The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

He had recently spent four weeks in the hospital, during which he underwent treatment for an infection and, as Buckingham Palace put it, "a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition." On March 16, he was released from King Edward VII's Hospital and returned to Windsor Castle. There, he took his last breath, ending a historic, decades-long life alongside his beloved wife.