Prince Philip was a rare breed: a dashing military man with a promising career who gave it all up to become the ultimate of house husbands. Or as he put it, "the world's most experienced plaque unveiler."

Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and husband of Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years, died April 9. He was 99.

His death was confirmed by Buckingham Palace. "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the statement read. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

He had been admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation on the evening of Feb. 16 after "feeling unwell," per the palace. In recent years he had been in and out of the hospital with various ailments, though since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last Marc, he managed to avoid having to leave the house for medical care. Philip and the queen primarily sheltered in place at Windsor Castle, but they were able to go to Balmoral Castle in August for their annual summer stay in the Scottish Highlands. They remained in Windsor for Christmas, their first time in 33 years not spending the holiday at their Sandringham estate.