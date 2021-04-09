Prince Philip, Husband of Queen Elizabeth II, Dead at 99

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II Flees as First Royal Contracts Coronavirus

The United Kingdom's Prince Philip has died. He was 99.

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, is survived by wife Queen Elizabeth II, their eldest son and her heir Prince Charles, sons Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, daughter Princess Anne, eight grandchildren—including Charles' sons Prince William and Prince Harry, and nine great-grandchildren.

The royal family announced his passing on Friday, April 9. "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the statement read. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

Philip was hospitalized in London weeks before his death. He was admitted to a London hospital on Feb. 16 after feeling unwell and was treated for an infection. On Wednesday, March 4, he underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.

The duke, the fifth child and only son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark and Princess Alice of Battenberg and Greece, was born Philip Philip of Greece and Denmark on June 10, 1921 on a dining room table on the Greek island of Corfu, according to Reuters. His parents went into exile when he was 18 months old. He was educated in the United Kingdom, where he became a naturalized British citizen.

Philip is his wife's third cousin—he is a descendant of the queen's great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria—and was the longest-serving consort of any British monarch.