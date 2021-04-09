Kim Kardashian Gives Her Real Opinion of Addison Rae After Family Interrogation

Addison Rae has passed the Kardashians' interrogation with flying colors.
On the April 8 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, viewers saw Kim and Khloe Kardashian grill Addison about her true intentions with bestie Kourtney Kardashian.
After the episode, Kim tweeted to give the TikTok star her stamp of approval. "LOVE @whoisaddison so much!" the SKIMS founder wrote. "She was such a good sport letting us really interrogate her! Wouldn't you though if you were us???"
Addison responded with two simple words: "Love u."
So, what went down on screen? During said interrogation, the family invited Addison to an oceanside lunch without Kourtney's knowledge. As Khloe said ahead of time, "Kourtney and Addison's dynamic, it's just a little interesting."
She asked the 20 year old directly, "What the f--k do you do to Kourtney to make her so happy?"
Kim jumped in to reveal her initial assumptions about their growing friendship. "Honestly, at the beginning, we were like, 'Wait, are they hooking up?' If it was like that kind of relationship." Scott added, "I'm still thinking that," calling it the "elephant in the room."
Addison told them straight: "No, we're not." And Kim clarified it was only her impression "for just like two seconds."
The rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan also threw her hardball after hardball, including "What is your blood type?" and "Have you ever been arrested?" as well as "What is your credit score?"
When Kourt confronted her sisters about the lunch, Khloe confessed, "You are in such a fantastic mood when you're around Addison, that we were really just, we thought we were being proactive and trying to pick her brain, like, what do you do? What do you guys talk about?" She said, "We're not dissing Addison."
Kim agreed, noting she wanted to "check out the vibe and see what she brings out in you."
Kourtney went on to explain that she feels their "energies align," saying, "I feel like I have a young heart and an old soul."
In another scene from KUWTK, Kourtney called the dancer "my favorite person in the world." Addison returned the love by saying, "I feel like I can read your mind."
After the pair starred in a Poosh workout video, they've become fast friends. Kourtney will even have a cameo in Addison's He's All That movie coming soon.
Over on Twitter on April 8, Kim called the duo "the cutest" and agreed with a fan that said Addison brings out the best in the mom of three.
Watch the KUWTK episode tonight on E! to see what else was said over lunch.