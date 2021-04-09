Tia Mowry Jokes Her Husband Won't "Allow" Her To Try This TikTok Trend

Watch : Tia Mowry-Hardrict Loves Having Fun on TikTok

Tia Mowry is TikTok's newest star!

The Sister, Sister alum has "really got this TikTok thing down," as Nightly Pop's Nina Parker put it.

Tia joined her on air for the April 8 episode to dish on her recent viral moments, including her March 2 video that has 2.9 million views. In the clip, Tia pointed out everything holding her back from having baby No. 3. "'Why don't you have another baby?' they said. You wanna pay for it? You wanna change its diapers? You wanna babysit? I didn't think so," she questioned in the humorous vid.

So, is the mom of two ready to level up and try the platform's sexy Silhouette and Buss It challenges?

"It's not that I'm scared to try. I'm not allowed to try, let's just say that," the Family Reunion actress said, clarifying that her husband, Cory Hardrict, wouldn't be too thrilled by the racier moves. "My husband would be like, ‘Uh, for real?'"