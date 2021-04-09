Katy PerryKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Christie Brinkley Shares Her Meaningful Mother's Day Gift Guide

The actress and model is here to help you give mom the perfect gift!

By Emily Spain Apr 09, 2021 12:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Christie Brinkley's Mother's Day Gift GuideGetty Images/E! Illustration

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Mother's Day is exactly a month away, which means it's time to get serious about what you're going to get mom. And even though you should treat every day like Mother's Day, it's important to put extra thought and love into your gift selection for the special holiday. Thankfully, Christie Brinkley shared some pretty amazing gift ideas with us to help you give your mama something she will love (and actually use)!

Whether your mom loves her wine, has a green thumb or likes to stay fit, there's something for every kind of mother in Christie's Mother's Day gift guide. 

"This year, splurge on your mom because she's probably never worried about you more than during this pandemic. Show her your appreciation and love," the 67 year-old beauty - who recently joined the ownership team at skincare brand SBLA, founded by Randi Shinder – tells E! News. "The thing about moms is that if you are giving them anything, they are going to be so happy. They'll probably love what you write in the card more than anything else, but here are some good ideas as well."

To check out Christie's picks, scroll below!

read
Bellissima Zero Sugar Sparkling Rose

"Who better than to raise a glass to?! Pour your mother a glass and make a carb-free appreciation toast that will touch her heart!"

$65
QVC

Pack of Garden Seeds

"Moms are nurturers and I've never met a mom who didn't love nurturing a plant especially this time of year! It is so exciting to watch plants bloom, moms love things that mature and grow like you!"

$25
Amazon

Total Gym

"Give your mom a Total Gym because it will help her continue to be fit, fun and full of energy! All moms want to be as active as their kids age, so they can always be a part of creating happy memories!"

$500
$400
Amazon

Gaiam Restore Deep Tissue Roller

"Moms worry about you no matter how old you get! This will help relieve some of that stress!"

$35
Kohl's

Westman Atelier Super Loaded Tinted Cream Highlighter in Peau de Soleil

"This will keep your mom glowing even when she is not bragging about her kids!"

$75
Sephora

Away Luggage

"Kids have probably put a lot of dings in all the good luggage! Give your mom these two fresh pieces to keep her stylish for all her adventures"

$225 Carry-On
Away
$225 Everywhere Bag
Away

SBLA Nick, Chin & Jawline Sculpting Wand XL

"Moms spend our lives telling us to keep our chins up and now we can do the same for her!" 

$129
SBLA

Ready for more celebrity must-haves? Up next: Carla Hall Shares What's in Her Pantry!

