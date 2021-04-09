Katy PerryKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

This $38 Wrap Maxi Dress Has 6,167 Five-Star Amazon Reviews

You're going to want it in every color... and there are 21 to choose from.

By Marenah Dobin Apr 09, 2021 10:00 AMTags
E-Comm: Amazon Maxi DressE! Illustration

It's finally maxi dress season! As great as it's been to wear sweatpants for months on end, the ease of a dress should not be underestimated. It doesn't get more simple than just wearing one article of clothing and you just look so put-together at the same time. The Zesica Summer Bohemian Beach Long Maxi Dress got 6,167 5-star reviews from Amazon customers and it's just $38. The ensemble is available in 21 different prints. If you want a bright yellow dress, that's an option. Or if you prefer a classic black and white print, that's a choice too. There are options to suit every style and mood.

The maxi dress features a wrap design that provides a relaxed fit, which is oh-so-comfortable. This dress is perfect for a walk on the beach, a picnic, or even just running some errands. And, considering the price, no one would blame you for buying more than one.

Zesica Summer Bohemian Beach Long Maxi Dress

This floral-printed maxi dress has a side slit and it's available in sizes that range S-XXL. And you really need to check out the many color options.

$38
Amazon

While you're shopping at Amazon, check out this jumpsuit that has 15,650 5-star reviews.

