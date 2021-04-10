Prince PhilipDMXKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

10 Albums We Can't Wait to Experience Live After COVID-19

From Bad Bunny to Dua Lipa, artists dropped some impressive albums in 2020. See the music we can't wait to experience live after COVID-19.

By Valerie Garofalo Apr 10, 2021 1:00 PMTags
Talk about a roller coaster of a year.

In 2020, the world came very close to completely shutting down: events, nightclubs and concerts were all cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. And more than one year later, the future of live entertainment remains a question mark. 

Although COVID-19 kept us physically apart, the power of music proved that it could also keep everyone connected. People experienced concerts via Zoom and on their balconies all within the boundaries of social distancing.

From Club Quarantine to Verzus, people also relied on social media to stay entertained and make up for lost time. This is also around the same time many artists dropped some of the biggest songs that had to be enjoyed through viral at-home TikTok challenges. 

Some of the songs for the challenges we couldn't get out of our heads include "Tootsie Slide" by Drake, "Savage Love" by Jason Derulo and "Say So" by Doja Cat. The viral contests had people up and dancing through the quarantine lows.

It's been over a year since the initial quarantine lockdown and with vaccines now available, many states have announced that concerts and other events can resume with precautions in place. The songs that were meant to be enjoyed by live in-person audiences are finally going to have a chance to thrive again.

Keep scrolling for the albums and songs we can't wait to enjoy live!

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia

The back to back singles on this album will literally bring you back to a night under the disco ball. "Don't Start Now" and "Levitating" are just two out of the six singles in the 11-track album that are guaranteed to boost one's serotonin.  

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

The reggaeton album was Spotify's most streamed album globally in 2020. Just listening to tracks like "Safaera" and "Yo Perreo Sola" will place you in Puerto Rico.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Lady Gaga, Chromatica

The catchy lyrics to "Rain On Me" were featured on the Grammy winner's sixth studio album. The album is a mix of dance and electropop songs that the Little Monsters can't wait to fully enjoy to the max.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Ariana Grande, Positions

"Switchin' the positions for you.." wasn't just stuck in our heads, but it also had everyone "jumping through hoops" to show off their positions on TikTok. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Future, High Off Life

"Life Is Good" featuring Drake dropped during a strange time, but it debuted as No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2020. The catchy song inspires us to look forward to a sunny day on a nice island. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TW
The Weeknd, After Hours

This is The Weekend's fourth No.1 album on the Billboard 200 chart. He even took "Blinding Lights" to the Super Bowl and it's a song we can't wait to appreciate in concert eventually.  

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Chloe x Halle, Ungodly Hour

"Do It" became Chloe and Halle's first song to enter the Billboard Hot 100 and became a viral dance challenge on TikTok. The song also went on to be remixed featuring Mulatto, Doja Cat and the City Girls. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lil Baby, My Turn

The Young Thug co-sign released his second studio album in 2020 which debuted on the Billboard charts. "Whoa" made it to No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Doja Cat, Hot Pink

Although released at the end of 2019, this album picked up a lot of attention during lockdown. The mix of genre fluidity in this album sparked several TikTok viral dances with "Juicy," "Say So," "Like That" and "Streets."

Jay L Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock
Taylor Swift, Folklore

T-Swift's eight studio album is a collection of poetic ballads that feel like an escape into her storytelling. 

