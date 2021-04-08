Elizabeth Chambers Is "Focusing on Healing" Amid Armie Hammer Allegations

Elizabeth Chambers is focusing on the most important parts of her life.
Nearly a year after announcing her separation from her decade-long husband Armie Hammer—and just months after he became embroiled in controversy over unverified graphic DMs allegedly sent by him and claims about his behavior toward women in his life—the BIRD Bakery co-founder has updated fans on what has her attention as of late.
"Why have you been so quiet on Insta lately?" a fan asked Chambers on Instagram during her Q&A session on April 7. "Miss my daily dose of EC content."
Chambers, who shares daughter Harper and son Ford with Hammer, responded, "Focusing on healing, my babes and work."
"A lot I've wanted to share," she noted. "But hasn't felt right atm."
She included what appeared to be a photo of herself holding a heart-shaped stone up to the sunlight. While that's all Chambers said on the matter, she issued her first public statement seemingly in reference to Hammer's scandal in a Feb. 1 Instagram post.
"I support any victim of assault or abuse," Chambers continued, "and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal. At this time, I will not be commenting further on this matter."
Much like she most recently said, the famous parent noted, "My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time. Thank you for all of the love and support, and thank you in advance for your continued kindness, respect, and consideration for our children and me as we find ways to move forward."
In January, Hammer fired back at the allegations while confirming his exit from Jennifer Lopez's upcoming rom-com, Shotgun Wedding. "I'm not responding to these bulls--t claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot, in good conscience now, leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," he told E! News in a statement. "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that."
A production spokesperson for the movie said in a statement, "Given the imminent start date of Shotgun Wedding, Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision." Josh Duhamel was subsequently cast in the role.
On March 18, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed to E! News Hammer is the "main suspect" of an investigation into alleged sexual assault. The LAPD's Operations-West Bureau, Special Assault Section began investigating the actor after they were "contacted by an attorney representing a female community member" on Feb. 3, 2021, per the spokesperson. The spokesperson did not confirm the name of the victim.
Also on March 18, a woman by the name of Effie, who declined to give her last name, came forward publicly in a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred and accused the actor of rape and mental, emotional and sexual abuse.
"On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles," Effie alleged, "during which he repeatedly slapped my head against a wall bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent."
In response, Hammer's attorney Andrew Brettler told E! News in part of a statement, "Effie's own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations. Mr. Hammer responded making it clear that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship with her."
"It was never Mr. Hammer's intention to embarrass or expose [Effie's] fetishes or kinky sexual desires, but she has now escalated this matter to another level by hiring a civil lawyer to host a public press conference. With the truth on his side, Mr. Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight," the statement continued. "From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie]—and every other sexual partner of his for that matter—have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory. [Effie's] attention seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve."
Allred responded on her client's behalf, stating, "While many of their encounters were consensual, Effie was very upset to read that Mr. Hammer's lawyers stated about allegations from a number of women that, 'All of his sexual activities outside of marriage were completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon and mutually participatory.'"
She continued, "It is important to emphasize that even if a sexual partner agrees to certain sexual activity, she still has a right at any point to withdraw her consent. If she does withdraw her consent and asks her partner to stop for any reason, he is legally and morally obligated to stop. If he does not stop, he is then at risk of committing a crime against her."
Additionally, Allred said Effie "has provided her evidence to law enforcement and she encourages others to also provide evidence to them if they believe that their evidence might assist in an investigation of Mr. Hammer. I challenge Armie Hammer to present all, not some, of his communications with Effie to the Los Angeles Police Department and answer all of their questions directly rather than through his lawyers."