Prince William and Kate Middleton's Wedding Cake Designer Recalls Awkward Run-In With the Queen

In ITV's new documentary The Day Will and Kate Got Married, royal fans received new insight into the special wedding that included some sweet behind-the-scenes moments.

Let the Queen eat cake!

It's hard to believe that it's almost been 10 years since the world watched Kate Middleton and Prince William say "I do" in a fairytale wedding at Westminster Abbey.

But in a new ITV documentary titled The Day Will and Kate Got Married, royal fans are getting the chance to relive the day while also receiving some behind-the-scenes scoop on how event organizers were able to pull off the unforgettable ceremony.

For Fiona Cairns, who led the team behind that glorious wedding cake, she recalled an unexpected run-in with Queen Elizabeth that could be the perfect mix of sweet and awkward. 

In order to move the eight-tiered, three-feet-tall fruit cake to its proper destination, Fiona explained that she had to remove a door inside Queen Elizabeth's royal residence. When the royal family member decided to check in by surprise, a brief but unforgettable conversation occurred.

"I can remember her saying, 'I hear that you've been dismantling my house,'" Fiona said in the documentary via People. "And I said to her, 'Well, we had to take a door down from the room below for the trolley to go through with the cake.' But it was all put back so in the end, it was fine."

As they like to say: No harm, no foul! 

Ultimately, the Queen hosted 650 guests at one of two wedding receptions. And yes, those lucky to score an invite were able to enjoy the traditional fruitcake that was adorned with 900 leaf and floral touches.

On April 29, Prince William and Kate will celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary. And as the pair continues to raise their three children together including Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, the couple appears to be stronger than ever.

While they keep most of their milestones private, their royal household marked the couple's last wedding anniversary on Instagram.

"Nine years ago today," Kensington Palace's post, which featured a photo of the couple on their big day, read. "Thank you for all your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding anniversary!"

As for how the couple will celebrate their big milestone later this month, we'll have to stay tuned! But for starters, we hope cake is involved. 

